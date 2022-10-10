Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.56. 70,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,195. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.