Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,188. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.