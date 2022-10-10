Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 52,900 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. APA makes up approximately 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in APA by 954.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,124,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 6,220.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after buying an additional 889,250 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 292,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,410. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

