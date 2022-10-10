AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 4.4% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78. 31,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,346,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,382 shares of company stock worth $24,708,477 in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,935,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

