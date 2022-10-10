Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,864 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

