adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of adidas stock traded down €6.30 ($6.43) during trading on Monday, hitting €115.56 ($117.92). 1,009,111 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.37.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.