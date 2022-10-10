Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 404.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.08 on Monday, hitting $285.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,800. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.07 and a 200-day moving average of $391.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

