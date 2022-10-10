Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 3.4% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 5,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,602,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

