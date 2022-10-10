Advocate Group LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $356.29. 43,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

