Advocate Group LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.84. 56,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

