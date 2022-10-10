Advocate Group LLC Invests $454,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $193.41 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

