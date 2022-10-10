Advocate Group LLC Invests $561,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

