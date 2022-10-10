Advocate Group LLC Invests $796,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

