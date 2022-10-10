Advocate Group LLC Invests $9.21 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,405 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TD traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
