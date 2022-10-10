Advocate Group LLC Takes $6.15 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

