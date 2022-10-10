Advocate Group LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $85.92. 50,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

