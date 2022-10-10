Advocate Group LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.