Advocate Group LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

