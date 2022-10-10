Advocate Group LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $64.81. 86,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

