Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

