Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

NYSE DE traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.47. 55,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

