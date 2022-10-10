Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 88,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,629. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.