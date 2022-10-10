Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.73. 2,525,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

