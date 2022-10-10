Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 544,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $20,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 459,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,330. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

