Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.68. 202,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

