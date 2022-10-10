Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $74.03. 20,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

