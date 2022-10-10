Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 128,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,859. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

