Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,015. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

