Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.27 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

