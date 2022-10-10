Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.33. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

