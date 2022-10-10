Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.88% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.81 ($0.83) during trading on Monday, hitting €92.33 ($94.21). 783,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.82. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

