AirSwap (AST) Trading Up 21% This Week

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $5.30 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,479,533 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is https://reddit.com/r/airswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirSwap (AST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AirSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 174,479,533.46 in circulation. The last known price of AirSwap is 0.11715928 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $856,572.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.airswap.io/.”

