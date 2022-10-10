Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Alexander’s stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $204.36 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 77.85%.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
