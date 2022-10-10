Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $204.36 and a 52 week high of $299.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 115.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.