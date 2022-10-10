Algomint (GOMINT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,500.00

Algomint (GOMINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Algomint token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algomint has a market cap of $1.66 million and $12,500.00 worth of Algomint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algomint has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Algomint was first traded on March 30th, 2022. Algomint’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,057,850 tokens. The official message board for Algomint is medium.com/algomint. Algomint’s official Twitter account is @algomint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algomint is https://reddit.com/r/algomint. The official website for Algomint is www.algomint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algomint (GOMINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Algomint has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Algomint is 0.0244165 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.algomint.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algomint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algomint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algomint using one of the exchanges listed above.

