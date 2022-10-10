Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Buys A$3,830,294.52 in Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Martin de Solay bought 272,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.04 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,830,294.52 ($2,678,527.64).

Martin de Solay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Martin de Solay 11,906 shares of Allkem stock.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Martin de Solay sold 190,148 shares of Allkem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.98 ($9.78), for a total transaction of A$2,659,029.63 ($1,859,461.28).

Allkem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

