Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

