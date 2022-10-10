Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120,319 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY remained flat at $22.52 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

