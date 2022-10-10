Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. 557,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

