Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 34,797 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1,683.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CF Industries by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 474,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 156,597 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NYSE CF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

