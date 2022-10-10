Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

