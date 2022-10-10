Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,273. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

