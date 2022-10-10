Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,273 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 23.3% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 7.55% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $252,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV?

