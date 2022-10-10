Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Crane

Crane Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,503. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

