Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.25. 13,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,704. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

