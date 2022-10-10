Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 10,462 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

