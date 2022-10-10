Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.91. 32,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

