Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 73,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,630 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 11,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82.

