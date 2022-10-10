Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.77. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

