Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $8.97

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.23. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 8,323 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Alphatec Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

