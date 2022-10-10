Alpine F1 Team Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $23.83 Million (ALPINE)

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Alpine F1 Team Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00017681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a market cap of $38.64 million and $23.83 million worth of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Token Profile

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,360,000 tokens. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alpinef1team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.

Buying and Selling Alpine F1 Team Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 11,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is 3.52625347 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,046,451.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpine F1 Team Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpine F1 Team Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpine F1 Team Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

